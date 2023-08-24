Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Lego sells braille bricks for first time

Lego said its special bricks have studs that correspond to the numbers and letters in the...
Lego said its special bricks have studs that correspond to the numbers and letters in the braille system.(Lego.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lego is selling braille bricks to the public for the first time.

The company says these special bricks have studs that correspond to the numbers and letters in the braille system.

The printed version of the symbol or letter is also shown beneath the studs.

The set is available in English and French, with more languages to be released next year.

These bricks are also fully compatible with other sets.

Lego says all kids ages 6 and up can enjoy the toy.

Before now, the braille bricks were only distributed to organizations specializing in the education of children with vision impairment.

Pre-orders for the new set opened Thursday at $90.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Kavin Register, 29, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, public...
Report: Myrtle Beach man dropped baby on pavement to ‘toughen’ it up
NMBHS
Student was riding bike when hit by car at North Myrtle Beach High School, officials say
.
‘My heart is truly broken’: Loved ones mourn loss of Longs woman shot, killed at N.C. raceway
Franklin will become a hurricane over the weekend and push to the north.
FIRST ALERT: Franklin expected to become a hurricane, watching a chance of development closely
Nicodimus Coles
Iowa man removed from flight at MYR, accused of ‘cussing out flight attendant’

Latest News

Myrtle Beach police assisting in ‘ongoing investigation’
Many parents across the county have reached out to WMBF News to share their concerns so we...
Horry County Schools addresses parents bus concerns during first week of school
Myrtle Beach police assisting in ‘ongoing investigation’
Myrtle Beach police assisting with ‘ongoing investigation’
RAW: Heavily armored Myrtle Beach police officers seen on Dunbar Street
From now until noon Sept. 7, people can file for the position of mayor in Loris or for three...
Filing opens for Loris mayor, council members