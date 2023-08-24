Horry County Schools addresses parents bus concerns during first week of school

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - As Horry County students returned to school on Monday, parents raised concerns about issues regarding new bus route tracking software.

Many parents across the county have reached out to WMBF News to share their concerns so we reached out to the district to look for answers.

In a statement released Tuesday, Horry County Schools representative Lisa Bourcier said this is something the school district is aware of and working diligently to make sure the problem is addressed.

“Few school years begin without some bus transportation challenges, which typically improve over the first few weeks of school. This year has been no exception,” stated Bourcier.

HCS started utilizing a statewide school bus routing system this year called Tyler Transportation, which the state Board of Education required for all districts.

This software caused issues during the first day of school on Monday including delays, but Bourcier said HCS is confident that significant improvements are coming.

Additionally, parents are concerned about unsafe drop-off locations, which is something Bourcier said is being looked at for possible solutions.

Bourcier also said parents who were present during Open House events were allowed the opportunity to speak with representatives who could answer any questions regarding the changes in effect for the routes ahead of the new school year.

She said 25,000 students ride the bus home from school and with students continuing to register for school, some who need transportation may be added to bus routes which could alter the route of existing routes.

For concerns about the bus routes and stops, Bourcier said to contact the school district’s transportation department.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.