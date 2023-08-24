GOP candidates face-off in first primary debate

MILWAUKEE, WIS. (WMBF) - Eight Republican candidates went head-to-head Wednesday night in Milwaukee for the first time to share their stances on some of America’s toughest topics.

Among the issues discussed were the economy, abortion, climate change and former President Trump’s indictment.

One notable detail-- Trump, who is the frontrunner, did not participate. According to Drew Kurlowski, an associate political science professor at Coastal Carolina University, candidates could use this to their advantage.

“One of the things that this debate should help reveal is whether or not these candidates are running to be sort of like the ‘MAGA’ standard, are they running to replace Trump or are they running in opposition to Trump,” said Kurlowski. “Are they trying to chart a course in the Republican party back away from the 2016 to 2020 Republican Party?”

Kurlowski also predicted that Trump may still dominate some of the discourse, which proved accurate. One example was the former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley attacking Trump on his spending while in office.

“Donald Trump added eight trillion to our debt, and our kids are never going to forgive us for this,” said Haley.

Former Vice President Mike Pence touted the accomplishments of the Trump-Pence administration, but also his own conservative record.

“I am the best prepared, the most tested, the most qualified and proven conservative in this race,” said Pence.

However, since these candidates are all running as Republicans, Kurlowski said their mission will be distinguishing themselves from one another.

“I think that the interesting things that we should look for, and the right thing to do for these candidates, is to try to find ways where they can separate themselves from the rest of the pack and say, you know, ‘I believe this, this is my policy belief, this is what makes me different,’ otherwise it’s six in one, half dozen in the other,” said Kurlowski.

In many instances, distinguishing themselves involved attacking other candidates’ records. Haley and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie attacked businessman Vivek Ramaswamy for his lack of experience. Ramaswamy fought back.

“We have professional politicians in the Republican Party who have been running from something, now is our moment to start running to something, to our vision of what it means to be an American today,” said Ramaswamy.

However, chairman of the Horry County Republican Party, Reese Boyd, said he thinks viewers are tired of seeing candidates attack one another.

“I think they’re tired of candidates attacking one another, throwing stones at one another. I don’t think people really want to see that,” said Boyd. “I think what people want to see are really specific prescriptions, policy prescriptions, for fixing the dramatic problems that we have in this country.”

