Florence police searching for suspect after two vehicles damaged in shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Florence are searching for answers after a shooting incident left two vehicles damaged in a Florence neighborhood on Friday.

Florence Police Department released photos of the person they are looking to question as well as photos of the black SUV the person was in at the scene.

. (WMBF News)

Police said the incident happened at the 800 block of Waverley Avenue on Aug. 18 and no one was injured but there were two vehicles damaged in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting or person in question is asked to call Cpl. Frye of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or mfrye@cityofflorence.com.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.