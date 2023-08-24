FIRST ALERT: Chances increasing of Gulf development this weekend, Franklin passes well east a large hurricane

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Chances of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico continue to increase as Franklin is forecast to grow into a large hurricane as it passes well east of the Carolinas early next week.

TROPICAL STORM FRANKLIN

The latest update shows the center of Tropical Storm Franklin was located near latitude 22.4 North, longitude 68.9 West. Franklin is moving toward the east-northeast near 8 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for the next 24 hours, followed by a slowdown and sharp turn to the north or north-northwest by the weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Franklin is expected to become a hurricane on Saturday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles . The estimated minimum central pressure is 998 mb.

Franklin is forecast to become a hurricane by the weekend and pass well off shore early next week. (WMBF)

Based on the latest forecast track, Franklin will pass between 500 and 700 miles off shore of the Carolinas by Monday of next week. While no direct impacts are expected, rough surf and dangerous rip currents will be possible next week.

WATCHING THE CARIBBEAN

A broad area of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea near the northeastern coast of Honduras is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system during the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this weekend or early next week while moving generally northward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and eastern Gulf of Mexico. Interests in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, western Cuba, and Florida should monitor the progress of this system. The chance of development has increased to 70%.

The future of the developing system remains unclear at this point. (WMBF)

Florida and the Southeast US coast need to pay close attention to this system as it will likely pass near these areas by the middle of next week.

The latest data continues to struggle with the potential strength and track of this developing system. Possible scenarios range from little if any development to a potential tropical storm.

While whatever develops will likely move to the northeast, there is a large amount of uncertainty. Once again, options range from across Florida and up the Carolina coast to through the Florida Keys and then well off shore.

It’s important to pay close attention to this system through the weekend.

