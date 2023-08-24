FIRST ALERT: Still watching developing system, Franklin on its way to becoming a hurricane

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Franklin will become a hurricane over the weekend while attention turns to a developing system in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

TROPICAL STORM FRANKLIN

The latest update shows the center of Tropical Storm Franklin was located near latitude 22.4 North, longitude 68.9 West. Franklin is moving toward the east-northeast near 8 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for the next 24 hours, followed by a slowdown and sharp turn to the north or north-northwest by the weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Franklin is expected to become a hurricane on Saturday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles . The estimated minimum central pressure is 998 mb.

Franklin is forecast to become a hurricane by the weekend and pass well off shore early next week. (WMBF)

Based on the latest forecast track, Franklin will pass between 500 and 700 miles off shore of the Carolinas by Monday of next week. While no direct impacts are expected, rough surf and dangerous rip currents will be possible next week.

WATCHING THE CARIBBEAN

Chance of development in the Gulf of Mexico have increased to 60%. (WMBF)

A broad area of low pressure centered over Central America is forecast to move into northwestern Caribbean Sea by this weekend. Some gradual development of this system is possible thereafter into early next week, and a tropical depression or tropical storm could form while it moves slowly northward, entering the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The chance of development has increased to 60%.

Outcomes include little if any tropical development with just a surge of tropical moisture moving northeast. (WMBF)

Florida and the Southeast US coast need to pay close attention to this system as it will likely pass near these areas by the middle of next week.

The latest data continues to struggle with the potential strength and track of this developing system. Possible scenarios range from little if any development to a potential tropical storm.

While whatever develops will likely move to the northeast, there is a large amount of uncertainty. Once again, options range from across Florida and up the Carolina coast to through the Florida Keys and then well off shore.

Another outcome includes the possibility the system strengthens into a tropical storm. The exact track of the developing system is highly uncertain at this stage. (WMBF)

It’s important to pay close attention to this system through the weekend.

