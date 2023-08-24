FIRST ALERT: Franklin to become a hurricane, new chance of development to watch

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to become a hurricane over the weekend. Meanwhile, we have another chance of development to keep an eye on. This makes it a total of four systems to watch.

TROPICAL STORM FRANKLIN

At 5 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Franklin was located near latitude 21.9 North, longitude 70.4 West. Franklin is moving toward the north near 13 mph. A turn to the northeast and then east-northeast with a decrease in forward speed is forecast during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Franklin will continue to move farther away from the Dominican Republic and over the southwestern Atlantic into the weekend.

The latest forecast calls for Franklin to become a hurricane Sunday morning. (WMBF)

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and Franklin is expected to become a hurricane in a couple of days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb.

As we head into next week, Franklin will stay off to our west. However, it will bring some indirect impacts to the Carolinas. Rough surf and rip currents will increase by Monday and Tuesday as Franklin passes well offshore.

While Franklin will stay to our west, it will bring rough surf & a rip current risk to our area early next week. (WMBF)

CHANCES OF DEVELOPMENT

Our new chance of development is in the northwestern Caribbean Sea as an area of low pressure could form in a couple of days over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Some gradual development of this system is possible over the weekend and early next week, and a tropical depression could form while it moves slowly northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The chance of development is at 40%.

Our new chance of development will need to be watched as we head into next week. (WMBF)

Meanwhile, the remnants of Emily continue as an area of low pressure located about 1000 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. Upper-level winds are forecast to become more conducive for development later today, and this system is likely to regenerate into a tropical storm by Friday while the system moves northward over the subtropical central Atlantic. The chance of development is at 70%.

The remnants of Emily continue to move to the north and will hold a 70% chance of development over the next two days. (WMBF)

Finally, showers and thunderstorms continue in association with an area of low pressure located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Despite marginal environmental conditions, slow development is possible and the low could become a tropical depression by the weekend while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward into the central tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is at 40%.

A 40% chance of development continues in the main development region. (WMBF)

