FIRST ALERT: Comfortable day ahead of near record heat

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There’s no complaints when it comes to the forecast for today. Lower humidity will provide for a lovely Thursday before temperatures and humidity build into the weekend.

TODAY

We’re waking up with the 60s inland this morning and the low-mid 70s closer to the beaches. It’s a comfortable start to what will be a great day for outdoor plans.

No complaints with the forecast today. (WMBF)

Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the middle 80s for the beaches and upper 80s to lower 90s inland. With lower humidity, the heat index will not be an issue today.

THROUGH THE WEEKEND

The next heat wave brings near record heat to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. As we head throughout the day on Friday, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s for the beaches with the upper 90s inland! The humidity returning will make it feel like 105° on average for Friday afternoon.

Records will be in jeopardy as we head into the weekend. (WMBF)

The further inland you go, the more likely you will be to see a record high temperature for Friday and Saturday. Areas along the I-95 corridor will likely see record high temperatures tied or broken both Friday and Saturday as some areas hit 100. The increase in humidity will also help to push the heat index to as high as 110 at times.

The heat index climbs into the triple digits for the weekend. (WMBF)

As we increase the humidity through the weekend, a few more storms will return to the forecast with the best chances arriving Sunday & into early next week.

Rain chances increase as we head into the end of the weekend. (WMBF)

