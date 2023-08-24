Filing opens for Loris mayor, council members

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - Starting on Thursday, people have the chance to file in hopes of being the next leaders in Loris.

From now until noon Sept. 7, people can file for the position of mayor in Loris or for three city council member spots. The term for those positions would last four years, starting on Jan. 1 of next year.

To file, all candidates must provide proof of residency, file a statement of candidacy, a statement of economic interest and pay the required filing fee.

The filing fee for mayor is $75, and the fee for the council member spots is $50. The city clerk will accept those payments during work hours.

Todd Harrelson is the current mayor of Loris. Harrelson says he plans on filing.

The election will be held on Nov. 7.

The election will be held on Nov. 7.

