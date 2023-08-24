Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.(YinYang/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By K8 Newsdesk and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – What should have been an exciting day for new students at Arkansas State University ended in tragedy.

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.

The father was identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Tillman of Russellville, Arkansas – about three hours west of ASU.

A university police officer responded to a call Saturday morning for a man not breathing. When the officer arrived at the dorm, he found Tillman on the ground.

The responding officer said several people had already begun administering CPR before he arrived.

Tillman was rushed to a local hospital via ambulance, where he later died.

In a statement from ASU, the university said it extended its deepest condolences to the student and his family.

“The university community will continue to support Jace and keep his family in their thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,” the statement said, in part.

Tillman’s fiancé Elizabeth Goodson told KARK he had a very sudden medical event while moving things into the dorm and “he may have strained too hard.”

Tillman leaves behind a blended family with 11 children. His funeral was held Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Kavin Register, 29, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, public...
Report: Myrtle Beach man dropped baby on pavement to ‘toughen’ it up
NMBHS
Student was riding bike when hit by car at North Myrtle Beach High School, officials say
.
‘My heart is truly broken’: Loved ones mourn loss of Longs woman shot, killed at N.C. raceway
Franklin will become a hurricane over the weekend and push to the north.
FIRST ALERT: Franklin expected to become a hurricane, watching a chance of development closely
Nicodimus Coles
Iowa man removed from flight at MYR, accused of ‘cussing out flight attendant’

Latest News

Many parents across the county have reached out to WMBF News to share their concerns so we...
Horry County Schools addresses parents bus concerns during first week of school
Myrtle Beach police assisting in ‘ongoing investigation’
Valerie Laveus greets her brother Reginald Malherbe Daniel and her nephew Tristan-Ryan Malherbe...
Biden policy allowing migrants from Venezuela and 3 other countries into the US is on trial in Texas
A car is seen driving through a flooded road in Toledo, Ohio.
Flooding fills tunnels leading to Detroit airport, forces water rescues in Ohio and Las Vegas