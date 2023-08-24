Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Death investigation underway in Marlboro County

Deputies were called out at 10:30 p.m. to Berea Church Road.
Deputies were called out at 10:30 p.m. to Berea Church Road.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a body Wednesday night in an unfinished shed.

Deputies were called out at 10:30 p.m. to Berea Church Road.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was also called out to help process the scene.

The person who was not identified is being sent for an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office says more information will be released if the cause of death is ruled not natural.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Kavin Register, 29, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, public...
Report: Myrtle Beach man dropped baby on pavement to ‘toughen’ it up
NMBHS
Student was riding bike when hit by car at North Myrtle Beach High School, officials say
.
‘My heart is truly broken’: Loved ones mourn loss of Longs woman shot, killed at N.C. raceway
Franklin will become a hurricane over the weekend and push to the north.
FIRST ALERT: Franklin expected to become a hurricane, watching a chance of development closely
Nicodimus Coles
Iowa man removed from flight at MYR, accused of ‘cussing out flight attendant’

Latest News

Myrtle Beach police assisting in ‘ongoing investigation’
Many parents across the county have reached out to WMBF News to share their concerns so we...
Horry County Schools addresses parents bus concerns during first week of school
Myrtle Beach police assisting in ‘ongoing investigation’
Myrtle Beach police assisting with ‘ongoing investigation’
RAW: Heavily armored Myrtle Beach police officers seen on Dunbar Street
From now until noon Sept. 7, people can file for the position of mayor in Loris or for three...
Filing opens for Loris mayor, council members