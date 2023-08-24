Death investigation underway in Marlboro County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a body Wednesday night in an unfinished shed.

Deputies were called out at 10:30 p.m. to Berea Church Road.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was also called out to help process the scene.

The person who was not identified is being sent for an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office says more information will be released if the cause of death is ruled not natural.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.