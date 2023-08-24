Submit a Tip
Coast Guard helps 4 aboard sinking South Strand vessel

Coast Guard Sector Charleston got a report at 10:17 a.m. that a salvage company was attempting to help a vessel.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston got a report at 10:17 a.m. that a salvage company was attempting to help a vessel.(WMBF)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - As a 52-foot vessel started sinking Wednesday near Georgetown, the Coast Guard says they responded to help the people aboard.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston got a report at 10:17 a.m. that a salvage company was attempting to help a vessel.

The report stated the vessel had hit the Winyah Bay northern jetty and was slowly taking on water with four people aboard.

A small boat response crew and a helicopter crew from the Coast Guard were then deployed. At the scene, a crew member determined the catamaran vessel’s bilge pumps were keeping up with the flooding and helped start the engine.

The damaged vessel was taken to calmer water until the salvage company could take over the escort.

None of the four aboard the sinking vessel reported any injuries, according to the Coast Guard.

