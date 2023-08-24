Check out musical duo Kellie J & Larinza Willard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Kellie J & Larinza Willard (L&K Willard Enterprises) are a premier magical musical duo In Myrtle Beach.

Their chemistry is exciting and real!

They perform songs from R&B , Motown, ,POP, Country, Blues and Rock & Roll.

Kellie J specializes in Whitney Houston and Larinza is the black cowboy of Myrtle Beach.

They sing all the great duets past and present.

Learn more about them and when you can see them in person here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.