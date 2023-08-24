Submit a Tip
Check out musical duo Kellie J & Larinza Willard

By TJ Ross
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Kellie J & Larinza Willard (L&K Willard Enterprises) are a premier magical musical duo In Myrtle Beach.

Their chemistry is exciting and real!

They perform songs from R&B , Motown, ,POP, Country, Blues and Rock & Roll.

Kellie J specializes in Whitney Houston and Larinza is the black cowboy of Myrtle Beach.

They sing all the great duets past and present.

Learn more about them and when you can see them in person here!

