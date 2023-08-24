Submit a Tip
Bennettsville man charged after situation involving middle school assistant principal, SRO

A situation at a Marlboro County middle school led to one man’s arrest.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A situation at a Marlboro County middle school led to one man’s arrest.

The sheriff’s office arrested 53-year-old Anthony Johnson of Bennettsville on Tuesday.

Investigators said Johnson tried to ‘forcibly approach’ the assistant principal at Blenheim Middle School of Discovery.

The school resource officer intervened and tried to get Johnson to calm down but Johnson pulled away and hit the SRO in the arm, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and investigators were called to the school and took Johnson into custody.

He is charged with disturbing schools and resisting arrest.

