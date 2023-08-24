11-year-old student charged with making threats toward Georgetown Middle School

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An 11-year-old Georgetown County student is facing a serious charge after police said he made a threat toward his school.

The Georgetown Police Department and Georgetown County School District investigated a social media threat made that talked about bringing a weapon on school property.

The student was identified and charged with communicating threats.

Police said there were no weapons located on the school property.

This is the fifth investigation into threats being made against schools in the Georgetown County School District since classes started on August 3.

On August 11, the sheriff’s office investigated a social media threat made against Waccamaw High School. Authorities were able to identify the person pictured in a Snapchat threat. The student denied any involvement and claimed the picture used was an old picture of them posing with an airsoft gun. Authorities seized cellphones, laptops and several airsoft rifles from the home. At this point, no one has been charged in the case.

A Waccamaw Middle School student was charged on Aug. 18 for making threats after claiming to have a gun.

Then on Aug. 21 a Waccamaw High School student was charged after investigators said he told his teacher he was going to bring a gun to school.

And on Monday, authorities charged a 12-year-old Rosemary Middle School student accused of threatening to kill a fellow student.

WMBF News has reached out to the Georgetown County School District about the increase in school threats over the past month. We are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.