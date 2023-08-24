1 hurt in Florence motorcycle crash; biker cited

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department says a motorcyclist suffered “serious injuries” in a Thursday morning crash.

Officers were called out at 10:44 a.m. to the 200 block of South Cashua Drive, just north of Five Points.

At the scene, Capt. Mike Brandt says investigators learned the motorcyclist was driving “too fast for conditions and lost control.” Brandt also says the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and suffered “serious injuries” when the motorcycle slid on its side.

He was then taken to the hospital for his injuries. The biker will be cited for driving too fast for conditions, according to Brandt.

No other injuries or damage were reported.

