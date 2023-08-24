1 dead, 1 displaced in Murrells Inlet mobile home fire

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District is investigating a Thursday morning fire that left one dead and another displaced.

Crews were called out around 7 a.m. to 24 Shamrock Circle. That is in the Windjammer Village.

Crews working the scene (WMBF)

Deputy Chief Jeff Kosto confirmed the fire is now out, but not before the home sustained severe damages. Kosto also says the fire marshal was called to the scene.

The Red Cross has been called to help the person displaced. That person is currently being taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to Kosto. They are expected to be okay.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

Horry County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.

