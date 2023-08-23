Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Wigs specially made for cancer patients stolen from store, owner says

A robbery caught on camera of thieves taking thousands of dollars worth of wigs for cancer patients from a Beverly Hills store. (SOURCE: KCAL/KCBS)
By Laurie Perez
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – Thousands of dollars worth of customized wigs for cancer patients were recently stolen from a Beverly Hills store.

Mona, the owner of The Wig Fairy, is speaking out on how the unfortunate incident affects her business and those in need.

She shared the security video from her shop which captured three thieves swinging at and shattering the front door, trashing the store as they grabbed every wig they could carry.

The crime happened in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday.

“It hurts not because of our inventory, because that can be replaced, right, that’s not it,” Mona said. “It’s just so many people, so many people that are going through their hair loss. It’s like I need it now.”

She said she needs it now because her wigs are customized, made mainly for women and children going through chemotherapy.

Mona, who did not want to share her last name, said her clients come from all of the country, often straight from the doctor to her shop for treatment of another kind.

Mona said the first thing they come for is the wig itself, but they also say they don’t want anyone to know they are wearing a wig.

The Wig Fairy’s wigs are made out of human hair. The cut, texture and color is personalized after each customer. They can take weeks to create and cost between $2,000 and $4,000 each.

Mona said the thieves took dozens of wigs in the two-and-a-half minutes they were in the store and she’s still calculating the cost.

However, she said the real value is in the comfort and confidence they were designed to five to people at their most vulnerable points.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Rhodes, Quinn, Newcomb and Belmonte
6 teens arrested, charged with assault by a mob after allegedly beating man in a parking lot
Richard Kavin Register, 29, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, public...
Report: Myrtle Beach man dropped baby on pavement to ‘toughen’ it up
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Man arrested after reportedly exposing himself in the ocean
Jameson Wentling, Kimberly Floyd
Authorities arrest 2 suspects in Highway 544 apartment complex shooting

Latest News

Not all sex offenders accounted for in Horry County, sheriff's office says
Iowa man removed from flight at MYR, accused of ‘cussing out flight attendant’
Sheriff’s office: 12-year-old charged after making threats at Georgetown County school
Deputies: Man arrested after stealing vehicle, leading high-speed chase in Georgetown County
Student was riding bike when hit by car at North Myrtle Beach High School, officials say