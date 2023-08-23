Trial on hold for suspended Marlboro County sheriff

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A suspended Pee Dee sheriff will have to wait longer to learn his fate.

South Carolina Attorney General’s Office spokesperson Robert Kittle confirmed Charles Lemon’s trial has been delayed. Kittle also confirmed that no new date has been set.

Lemon faces assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and misconduct in office. Because of the charges, Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Lemon and appointed Larry McNeil to be the interim sheriff for Marlboro County.

The charges stem from a May 2020 incident at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Court documents state that Lemon ordered former deputy David Cook to deploy his stun gun on Jarrel Lee Johnson and unlawfully continued to activate the stun gun at least two times after the initial stun gun deployment to subdue Johnson.

RELATED: Attorneys release video of stun gun incident at Marlboro County Detention Center; sheriff, deputy charged

Cook was also arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and misconduct in office. Cook is no longer employed in law enforcement.

Both men pleaded not guilty in the case.

A reason for the trial delay was not given. Before the delay, Lemon’s trial was set to start on Sept. 5.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.