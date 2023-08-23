Submit a Tip
Sheriff’s office: 12-year-old charged after making threats at Georgetown County school

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 12-year-old is now facing charges after allegedly making threats toward another student at school in Georgetown County.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the student was charged after an incident at Rosemary Middle School on Monday. Authorities said the student is accused of making threats of bodily harm to another student.

Authorities added that the incident was reported to the school resource officer on Wednesday after the student “admitted to a teacher that he threatened to kill a fellow student.”

No other threats to students or staff were made, according to the sheriff’s office.

The student now faces disciplinary action from the Georgetown County School District as well.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

