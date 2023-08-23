Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

S.C. Supreme Court rules 6-week abortion law to be constitutional

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled in favor of allowing one of the nation’s strictest abortion bans to go into effect.

The court published its ruling Wednesday, which bans most abortions at around six weeks, stating the law was constitutional.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed an updated version of the bill in May that included exceptions for the mother’s life and health, medical emergencies as well as fatal fetal anomalies. Abortions are also allowed up to 12 weeks under the law for cases of rape and incest.

An injunction was filed from Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, the Greenville Women’s Clinic and two doctors almost immediately filed after the bill was signed.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling marks a historic moment in our state’s history and is the culmination of years of hard work and determination by so many in our state to ensure that the sanctity of life is protected,” McMaster said in a statement following Wednesday’s published ruling. “With this victory, we protect the lives of countless unborn children and reaffirm South Carolina’s place as one of the most pro-life states in America.”

The ruling also comes months after the state’s high court consisted of only male justices after the only female justice reached the retirement age.

Click here to read the court’s full ruling.

