Nearly 100 sex offenders in Horry County considered ‘non-compliant’, sheriff’s office says

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - “Failed to register” or “unknown location,” are two categories that nearly 100 sex offenders in Horry County fall under which the sheriff’s office said makes them non-compliant.

There are currently 767 total registered sex offenders in Horry County.

The sheriff’s office keeps track of this number and puts sex offenders in three separate categories: active, non-compliant and incarcerated.

While the Horry County Sheriff’s Office said the numbers change daily, 616 are active, meaning the sheriff’s office knows where these sex offenders live and is actively monitoring them.

58 are in jail, but right now 95 sex offenders in the county are listed as non-compliant meaning the sheriff’s office does not know where they live.

“The state requires that we go out and check twice a year to verify that they live where they say they do,” Captain Sherri Smith with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

South Carolina is a lifetime registry state meaning once you are on the sex offender list you can’t get off unless you petition the state.

Captain Smith said her team works to track down the sex offenders who either have not registered or have warrants out for their arrest.

“We do actively try to find the ones that we don’t know where they are. We do utilize the NCIC system so they’re entered into the National Crime Information Center,” she explained. " If they are stopped someplace within the state or out of the state, it’s going to show up that they’re a registered sex offender.”

