Student hit by vehicle at North Myrtle Beach High School, district says

Crews were called out to North Myrtle Beach High School around 7:50 a.m.
Crews were called out to North Myrtle Beach High School around 7:50 a.m.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Schools confirmed it was a student hurt in Wednesday morning’s pedestrian-involved crash.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called out to North Myrtle Beach High School around 7:50 a.m.

At the scene, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire rescue spokesperson Tony Casey.

Lisa Bourcier, a spokesperson for Horry County Schools, confirmed it was a North Myrtle Beach High School student who was hit. As of writing, it is not clear what grade the student is in or what led to the crash.

“We are thankful that the student did not sustain any major injuries, and we want to remind parents and students to please use extra caution on the roadways in the mornings and afternoons to maintain a safe environment for everyone,” Bourcier says.

There are currently no traffic impacts from the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Horry County police also responded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

