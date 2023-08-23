Myrtle Beach city council discusses new business, housing development near Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach City Council is looking to create more communities like the Market Common area, with a mix of commercial and residential buildings, in the area of Coastal Grand Mall.

City staff said Seaside Farms is one of the two mixed-use developments going along Pine Island Road near the mall. The plans include six multi-family buildings with a commercial business addition, similar to Market Common.

It’s an approach the city said it wants to copy all across the Grand Strand. It’s something the city council wanted to address two points before allowing the project to move forward.

“We wanted to make sure it blended well with the residential of this property and have multi-family on that part of it with no short-term rentals,” said Councilman John Krajc. “The other part was making sure that we do allow health care on the commercial part of this property, but the part we took specifically was the part regarding substance abuse recovery.”

The city council determined a healthcare facility, such as a substance rehab center, doesn’t fit into a residential area like Seaside Farms.

The city allowed the developer to move forward with this project, as long as they address those concerns and residents’ concerns.

Council member John Krajc stressed these talks involve everyone.

“As we develop and grow as a city, it’s super important we’re having development conversations with our residents,” he said.

