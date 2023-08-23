Submit a Tip
‘Makes me feel proud’: Two girls break boundaries as members of football team

By Robert Castillo and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTCALM, W. Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - Seyona Waldron and Chloe LaRue are not typical eighth graders. Both girls are members of their school’s football team.

Waldron will be found lining up as a wide receiver, running back and cornerback on the field.

Meanwhile, LaRue will post up on both sides of the ball, playing right tackle and defensive end.

Each one shares their motivation to become a member and why they got into the sport.

“My brother mostly. I grew up just watching his football games and my dad got me into it then I played,” said Waldron.

“I just never liked cheerleading. So, I just like playing football,” said LaRue.

LaRue says she has been playing football since she was 5 years old and loves the physicality of the sport.

Waldron says she began playing football in sixth grade but has always played basketball as well.

“This is my first year playing running back. Last year, I played a little bit of running back. I just like proving a point that you can play any sport you want to play,” Waldron said.

“They don’t really notice until after the game you have to shake hands, they just look at me weird. Makes me feel, like, proud. They didn’t expect a girl,” said LaRue.

Both of the girls’ parents say they were never worried about their daughters playing the contact sport.

“We’re very proud of her. Me and her mom both. You know to see a girl out there playing a boy’s sport and to be just as tough as the boys. She does great so we encourage any other girl to join a team and take off with it,” said Chloe’s father, David LaRue.

“Let them do it. They’ll either find their place or they won’t. They’ll like it or they won’t. She found hers, that’s for sure,” said Seyona’s mother, Keri Billings.

Larue says she’s going to play at the high school level next year.

Waldron says she’s likely going to focus more of her attention on basketball during her high school days.

