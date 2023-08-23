Loris man convicted of drug trafficking will not be tried for murder

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Loris man will not go on trial for murder after his charge was dropped, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Solicitor’s office spokesperson Tonya Root confirmed the murder charge against Jaylon Hemingway was dismissed. The reason for this, according to Root, was a lack of evidence.

Hemingway was originally arrested in connection to Chaquan Bellamy’s death in June of 2021. Bellamy was shot and killed while driving down Highway 9 with some of his friends. Two months later, Hemingway was charged after an “unrelated fight where some information was gained by law enforcement.”

“None of the witnesses were able to identify the perpetrator vehicle, the shooters or where exactly the gunfire came from,” Root says. “None of the evidence at the scene yielded any information as to identify the shooter.”

Hemingway did plead guilty in a separate heroin trafficking case in May, according to Root. His charge carried a sentencing of seven to 25 years in prison, Root says.

Ultimately, a judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison, and he must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before he is to be considered eligible for supervised release.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.