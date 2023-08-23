Submit a Tip
Iowa man removed from flight at MYR, accused of ‘cussing out flight attendant’

Nicodimus Coles
Nicodimus Coles(Source: JRLDC)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man had to be removed from a plane at Myrtle Beach International Airport after police said he was being unruly.

Offices were called to gate A3 around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a passenger being removed from a plane.

A supervisor with American Airlines said that the person was being removed for “cussing out a flight attendant,” according to the incident report.

The officers went on the plane to talk to the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Nicodimus Coles, and to see what was going on.

The report states that Coles told the officer there was a situation between him and the flight attendant over a bag not being under the seat and that things got out of hand.

Coles was then informed that the captain of the flight wanted him off the plane. That’s when Coles yelled that everyone was a bunch of racists.

There was also another exchange between Coles and the flight attendant as he was led off the plane.

“As the arrestee is walking off the airplane passing the flight attendant, he stated your (sic) divorced right and I can see very much divorced,” according to the incident report.

Police arrested Coles and he is charged with breach of peace.

