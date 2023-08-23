Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Early morning clouds give way to comfortable afternoon

Enjoy today & tomorrow with the lower humidity.
Enjoy today & tomorrow with the lower humidity.(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A few clouds and light showers are around this morning as you begin to head out the door. Thankfully, our rain chances are slim outside of a few light showers as the front moves through the Carolinas.

TODAY

The front passes through this morning & the rain chances come to an end by the early morning hours today. A few more clouds will linger, keeping temperatures a little bit warmer this morning. As we head into the afternoon, clouds will clear out and sunshine will return in full force with lower humidity! Afternoon highs will climb into the middle to upper 80s, which is about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday.

A few morning showers & clouds will clear out and give way to more sunshine.
A few morning showers & clouds will clear out and give way to more sunshine.(WMBF)

The humidity will not be an issue today as winds shift out of the north, providing for a comfortable afternoon ahead.

TOMORROW

Lower humidity will continue for Thursday with morning temperatures in the 60s for many locations. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s, which is near normal for this time of year.

No complaints for tomorrow with highs in the mid-upper 80s. A few 90s will be possible inland.
No complaints for tomorrow with highs in the mid-upper 80s. A few 90s will be possible inland.(WMBF)

THROUGH THE WEEKEND

The next round of high heat and humidity quickly returns by Friday into the weekend. Temperatures across the Grand Strand will return to the lower 90s with middle to upper 90s returning inland. The increase in humidity will also help to push the heat index to near and perhaps over 105 through the weekend.

We bring back the humidity and the risk for a few showers & storms by the weekend.
We bring back the humidity and the risk for a few showers & storms by the weekend.(WMBF)

As we head into the weekend forecast, we will bring back the risk for a few showers on Saturday & Sunday. The best chance through the weekend comes Sunday afternoon at 40% with scattered storms in the forecast.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Rhodes, Quinn, Newcomb and Belmonte
6 teens arrested, charged with assault by a mob after allegedly beating man in a parking lot
Richard Kavin Register, 29, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, public...
Report: Myrtle Beach man dropped baby on pavement to ‘toughen’ it up
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Man arrested after reportedly exposing himself in the ocean
Jameson Wentling, Kimberly Floyd
Authorities arrest 2 suspects in Highway 544 apartment complex shooting

Latest News

Franklin will make landfall today before reemerging back into the Atlantic as a tropical storm...
FIRST ALERT: Franklin to make landfall today
Tropical Storm Harold made landfall in south Texas early Tuesday becoming the first US landfall...
Harold weakening over south Texas, Franklin to bring flooding, mudslides to Hispaniola
A brief break in the high heat and humidity arrives for the middle of the week.
FIRST ALERT: Brief heat relief through mid week
We now have Tropical Storm Harold in the Gulf of Mexico. This is our eighth named storm of the...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Harold forms, watching Franklin & another chance of devel.