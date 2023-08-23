FIRST ALERT: Early morning clouds give way to comfortable afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A few clouds and light showers are around this morning as you begin to head out the door. Thankfully, our rain chances are slim outside of a few light showers as the front moves through the Carolinas.

TODAY

The front passes through this morning & the rain chances come to an end by the early morning hours today. A few more clouds will linger, keeping temperatures a little bit warmer this morning. As we head into the afternoon, clouds will clear out and sunshine will return in full force with lower humidity! Afternoon highs will climb into the middle to upper 80s, which is about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday.

A few morning showers & clouds will clear out and give way to more sunshine. (WMBF)

The humidity will not be an issue today as winds shift out of the north, providing for a comfortable afternoon ahead.

TOMORROW

Lower humidity will continue for Thursday with morning temperatures in the 60s for many locations. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s, which is near normal for this time of year.

No complaints for tomorrow with highs in the mid-upper 80s. A few 90s will be possible inland. (WMBF)

THROUGH THE WEEKEND

The next round of high heat and humidity quickly returns by Friday into the weekend. Temperatures across the Grand Strand will return to the lower 90s with middle to upper 90s returning inland. The increase in humidity will also help to push the heat index to near and perhaps over 105 through the weekend.

We bring back the humidity and the risk for a few showers & storms by the weekend. (WMBF)

As we head into the weekend forecast, we will bring back the risk for a few showers on Saturday & Sunday. The best chance through the weekend comes Sunday afternoon at 40% with scattered storms in the forecast.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.