Driver fails to stop for Florence Co. deputies, leads to 3 arrests for drug, weapons charges

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An attempted traffic stop in Florence County led to the arrest of three suspects for a list of drug and weapons-related charges last Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Aug. 18 around 5 p.m. deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle on Plantation Drive for illegal window tint. The driver was traveling at a high speed and failed to stop for the deputy’s blue light, running at least one stop sign in the process.

The vehicle stopped in the driveway of a house at Pitty Pat Drive and the driver ran into the home. A small child was also seen jumping from the vehicle, falling on the ground and running into the home as well.

Deputies were able to identify the driver inside the house as 29-year-old Arthur Lee Gregg Jr. Once inside the home, deputies smelled marijuana and could see other illegal drugs and weapons in plain sight, which prompted them to get a search warrant for the house.

While executing the search warrant law enforcement uncovered a large number of illegal drugs, 3 pistols and an AR-15 rifle. One of the weapons was confirmed stolen.

Gregg Jr. along with 28-year-old Derek Gregg and 57-year-old Deloris Taylor were all arrested and face numerous charges including possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a stolen pistol.

Gregg Jr. also faces charges of reckless driving, child endangerment and driving under suspension in connection to the initial failure to stop for the deputies.

Taylor was released from the Florence County Detention Center on Aug. 21 on a $35,000.00 surety bond, Gregg remains at the Florence County Detention Center on a $45,000.00 surety bond and Gregg Jr. is being held without bond.

