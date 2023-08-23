Deputies: Man arrested after stealing vehicle, leading high-speed chase in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after reportedly stealing a vehicle and leading deputies on a high-speed chase in Georgetown County late Tuesday.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Jacob Thomas Verlin Quinley, of Summerville, was arrested after deputies responded to a vehicle break-in and theft in the Pawleys Island Area.

Authorities said they spotted Quinley driving down Tyson Drive. Once he saw blue lights, Quinley allegedly turned south on Highway 17 and reached speeds of 98 miles per hour. He’s then accused of crossing into the northbound lane of the highway near Vanderbilt Boulevard, still heading south. Deputies were able to stop his vehicle using stop sticks between the bridges north of Georgetown.

Quinley is then accused of running from the vehicle, but was found hiding in shrubs.

He’s charged with failure to stop for blue lights and siren, motor vehicle theft and theft from a motor vehicle. The sheriff’s office said Quinley is also facing his sixth charge of driving with a suspended license.

Online records show Quinley is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center as of Wednesday morning.

