Deputies: Florence County inmate escapee caught hiding in clothes dryer

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is back in custody after escaping from a hospital Monday.

Megan Marie Hickman, 32, is charged with two counts of escape and shoplifting valued at $1000 or less. Anthony Robert Wright-Post is charged with aiding an escape.

Deputies say Hickman was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment of a medical issue on Monday.

Hickman was in the emergency department and requested to go to the bathroom. A female nurse then went with Hickman to the bathroom, according to authorities.

A short time later, deputies discovered that Hickman fled the hospital, sparking a manhunt, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

She was later caught at a home in Coward hiding inside a clothes dryer, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office did not say what Wright-Post’s alleged involvement in the escape was.

Hickman and Wright-Post are currently booked in the Florence County Detention Center.

