Crash involving pedestrian at North Myrtle Beach High sends 1 to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue says a Wednesday morning crash left a pedestrian hurt.

Crews were called out to North Myrtle Beach High School around 7:50 a.m.

At the scene, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire rescue spokesperson Tony Casey.

Casey says there are currently no traffic impacts from the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Horry County police also responded.

