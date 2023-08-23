Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Crash involving pedestrian at North Myrtle Beach High sends 1 to hospital

Crews were called out to North Myrtle Beach High School around 7:50 a.m.
Crews were called out to North Myrtle Beach High School around 7:50 a.m.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue says a Wednesday morning crash left a pedestrian hurt.

Crews were called out to North Myrtle Beach High School around 7:50 a.m.

At the scene, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire rescue spokesperson Tony Casey.

Casey says there are currently no traffic impacts from the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Horry County police also responded.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Rhodes, Quinn, Newcomb and Belmonte
6 teens arrested, charged with assault by a mob after allegedly beating man in a parking lot
Richard Kavin Register, 29, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, public...
Report: Myrtle Beach man dropped baby on pavement to ‘toughen’ it up
Man arrested after reportedly exposing himself in the ocean
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Shaquanna Brunson
Robeson Co. deputies call on community for answers in death of Horry Co. woman

Latest News

Franklin will move through the island and could continue to reemerge into the Atlantic. If this...
FIRST ALERT: Franklin makes landfall, two other chances of development
Megan Marie Hickman, 32, is charged with two counts of escape and shoplifting valued at $1000...
Deputies: Florence County inmate escapee caught hiding in clothes dryer
Deputies were called out at 2:45 a.m. and found a male victim at the Andrews police station.
1 hurt in Andrews area shooting, deputies say
Enjoy today & tomorrow with the lower humidity.
FIRST ALERT: Early morning clouds give way to comfortable afternoon