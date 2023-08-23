City of Florence forms team to address water quality issues

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The City of Florence is working to address what they called “system-wide water quality issues” after receiving a high number of complaints.

Many customers reported cases of discolored water to the city over the past few months, according to a news release.

“We understand the frustration of our utility customers and accept full responsibility to provide the best water quality for those we serve,” the news release states.

The city says there is not one specific cause for the discolored water. However, officials do mention increased iron levels, specific wells and groundwater plants that are currently offline for maintenance and repairs and a water line replacement project along Alligator Road as contributing factors. The city also adds improper use of hydrants by contractors, and line breaks can disrupt the normal flow of processed water.

To address the situation, the city says they are assembling a team of water service professionals. This team includes city employees and consultants.

“City staff has been working to address discolored water occurrences, but due to the number of concerns system-wide, we are reviewing the entire system and developing a more comprehensive and systematic approach to address the issue,” the news release states.

The Water Quality Team will meet regularly to track progress on short-term and long-term strategies. The team will also determine what changes going forward are needed.

“As plans are initiated, impacted customers will be notified regarding work in their area, which could create disruptions to service or possibly additional occurrences of discoloration while the issue is being addressed,” the release reads. “Depending upon the course of action, it could be necessary for customers to flush the lines at their home to aid in clearing the discoloration from their internal.”

In the meantime, if you experience discolored water, the city recommends the following:

1. Contact the Public Works & Utilities Department at 843-665-3236 - We encourage utility customers to take the time to report all discolored water concerns. Utilities staff is actively mapping complaints to track and monitor water quality issues, responding to all calls, conducting water samples, and ultimately working to pinpoint the root cause. Customers should contact the Public Works & Utilities Department directly at 843-665-3236. Public Works & Utilities personnel are available by phone Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. The city provides 24/7 accessibility as calls are forwarded to police dispatch after hours (including evenings, weekends, and holidays). City Police personnel can reach evening and on-call work crews to address issues that need immediate attention. While Facebook and other social media platforms are often utilized for communications, customers are encouraged to contact the Public Works & Utilities Department directly with these concerns.

2. Compare hot and cold water – If only the hot water is discolored, the color is likely from the water heater or pipes, and the issue may be internal to a customer’s home. If only the cold water is discolored, or the color is appearing in both hot and cold water, it is likely a city issue that should be reported.

3. Check all faucets inside and outside your home, including toilets. If you see discoloration at all faucets, including toilets, the color is not likely from a location in the home and should be reported.

