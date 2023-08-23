Submit a Tip
CCU offers tuition incentive program to help South Carolinians complete degrees

Coastal Carolina University campus
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University is offering a new pathway for South Carolinians who want to finish their college degrees.

It’s called CCU Complete. It’s a reduced-rate, one-semester tuition incentive program that will allow people to return to college and finish their degrees.

Through CCU Complete, eligible students can take up to five online courses in one semester for $100 each.

To become eligible for the program, the prospective student must be a current South Carolina resident who has earned some college credit but not a four-year degree. The program is also open to former CCU students who have not been enrolled at the university for four consecutive semesters.

“There are nearly 470,000 South Carolinians who have some college credit but no degree,” said Dr. Lee Brown, the dean of CCU’s College of Graduate and Continuing Studies. “CCU Complete is our innovative way of engaging these ‘near completers,’ reducing barriers, and creating a clear pathway to degree completion. Through CCU Complete, we’re not only helping students achieve their education goals, but we’re also driving economic stability by strengthening our state’s workforce.”

The available undergraduate programs are hospitality, resort and tourism management, information technology and marketing. The completion programs are health administration and professional studies.

CLICK HERE to learn more about CCU Complete.

