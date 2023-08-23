Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

CCU offers new program aiming to get students involved as they head back to class

Pathway 1954 is a new leadership and engagement program where students participate in different community service and club organizations.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Many students hear they should make the most out of their college experience, and this year Coastal Carolina University is offering a new program to do just that.

Pathway 1954 is a new leadership and engagement program where students participate in different community service and club organizations.

Students can track their events through the self-paced program and get help putting their experiences on a resume.

Students who complete the program will get inducted into the 1954 Honor Society which can be used on a resume when applying to jobs and graduate schools.

Pathway 1954 is just one of many ways students can get involved.

CCU held its Organization Kickoff Day Tuesday ahead of students’ first day where hundreds of students came out to see what the school has to offer.

From sports clubs to service organizations, students visited more than 100 booths on Prince Lawn to see what sparked their interest.

Several students said they were looking forward to getting involved in a little bit of everything.

“I saw beach volleyball, some business stuff, fraternities,” one freshman student said. “They have all sorts of stuff around here and I was interested in joining all of them.”

CCU is welcoming its largest freshman class yet with around 2,800 students.

CLICK HERE if you’re interested in finding out more about the Pathway 1954 program.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Rhodes, Quinn, Newcomb and Belmonte
6 teens arrested, charged with assault by a mob after allegedly beating man in a parking lot
Richard Kavin Register, 29, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, public...
Report: Myrtle Beach man dropped baby on pavement to ‘toughen’ it up
Man arrested after reportedly exposing himself in the ocean
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Shaquanna Brunson
Robeson Co. deputies call on community for answers in death of Horry Co. woman

Latest News

Horry County Schools optimistic to see ‘significant improvements’ for statewide bus routing software issues
Pathway 1954 is a new leadership and engagement program where students participate in different...
CCU offers new program aiming to get students involved as they head back to class
As Horry County students returned to school on Monday, parents raised concerns about issues...
Horry County Schools hopes to see improvements for bus routing software issues
The Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children is traveling around the state for its...
Committee wants to hear your ideas on how to help South Carolina’s children