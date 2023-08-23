CCU offers new program aiming to get students involved as they head back to class

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Many students hear they should make the most out of their college experience, and this year Coastal Carolina University is offering a new program to do just that.

Pathway 1954 is a new leadership and engagement program where students participate in different community service and club organizations.

Students can track their events through the self-paced program and get help putting their experiences on a resume.

Students who complete the program will get inducted into the 1954 Honor Society which can be used on a resume when applying to jobs and graduate schools.

Pathway 1954 is just one of many ways students can get involved.

CCU held its Organization Kickoff Day Tuesday ahead of students’ first day where hundreds of students came out to see what the school has to offer.

From sports clubs to service organizations, students visited more than 100 booths on Prince Lawn to see what sparked their interest.

Several students said they were looking forward to getting involved in a little bit of everything.

“I saw beach volleyball, some business stuff, fraternities,” one freshman student said. “They have all sorts of stuff around here and I was interested in joining all of them.”

CCU is welcoming its largest freshman class yet with around 2,800 students.

CLICK HERE if you’re interested in finding out more about the Pathway 1954 program.

