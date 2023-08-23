1 hurt in Andrews area shooting, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Deputies were called out at 2:45 a.m. and found a male victim at the Andrews police station.

The victim told deputies he was walking at an unknown location when he was shot. Sheriff’s office spokesperson Heather Pelham says the victim was uncooperative.

He was taken to the hospital for an injury to his arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102.

