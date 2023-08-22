Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Two arrested for allegedly printing counterfeit money at Florence Co. motel, deputies say

South Dakota lawmakers narrowed down three tax cut proposals this week.
South Dakota lawmakers narrowed down three tax cut proposals this week.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County deputies have arrested two people suspected of making counterfeit U.S. currency out of a motel room in Florence County.

On Monday, Florence County Sheriff’s Office received a call about someone staying at the Baymont Inn and Suites on West Lucas Street allegedly making counterfeit money.

FCSO Maj. Michael Nunn said when deputies arrived at the suspect’s motel room and the door opened they could see printing material and equipment in plain view, as well as already produced counterfeit bills.

Two suspects that have not been named at this time, were taken into custody. FCSO said the investigation is still ongoing and further details will be released at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police continue ‘flushing’ Ocean Boulevard
Myrtle Beach ranked fastest-growing place in the U.S.
Kevon Dorsey is charged with boating under the influence in connection to a missing boater case...
Coroner IDs missing boater recovered from Black River; driver charged
A grandfather who attempted to rescue his grandson from drowning has died, according to...
SCDNR searching for missing boater in Georgetown County, driver charged
HCFR: 2 vehicles overturn in Highway 31 crash, 3 hurt

Latest News

Robeson Co. deputies call on community for answers in death of Horry Co. woman
New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies respond to incident in Wrightsville Beach Aug. 18,...
Officials identify suspect fatally shot after Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach incidents
Kevon Dorsey is charged with boating under the influence in connection to a missing boater case...
Coroner IDs missing boater recovered from Black River; driver charged
Charles Donald Butler was sentenced by a federal judge to 123 months in prison or a little more...
Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to drug, firearms crimes