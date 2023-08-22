Two arrested for allegedly printing counterfeit money at Florence Co. motel, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County deputies have arrested two people suspected of making counterfeit U.S. currency out of a motel room in Florence County.

On Monday, Florence County Sheriff’s Office received a call about someone staying at the Baymont Inn and Suites on West Lucas Street allegedly making counterfeit money.

FCSO Maj. Michael Nunn said when deputies arrived at the suspect’s motel room and the door opened they could see printing material and equipment in plain view, as well as already produced counterfeit bills.

Two suspects that have not been named at this time, were taken into custody. FCSO said the investigation is still ongoing and further details will be released at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.