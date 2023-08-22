Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school

According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.(City of Perkins)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERKINS, Okla. (Gray News) – A third-grade teacher in Oklahoma was arrested after police said she was drunk in the classroom on the first day of school.

According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.

Coates is a third-grade teacher at Perkins-Tyron Intermediate School.

Police said school administrators contacted the school resource officer in reference to a “possibly intoxicated” teacher.

When the officer met with Coates, he confirmed the teacher was under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Coates’ breath test showed a blood-alcohol level of .24, which is three times the legal limit, police said.

Police body camera footage published by KFOR reportedly shows Coates admitting to police she drank wine on the way to school that morning.

According to the Perkins-Tyron Public Schools calendar, the incident happened on the first day of school.

Coates was arrested and booked into the Payne County Jail on a public intoxication charge. She has since been released.

Perkins is located about 60 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Rhodes, Quinn, Newcomb and Belmonte
6 teens arrested, charged with assault by a mob after allegedly beating man in a parking lot
Kevon Dorsey is charged with boating under the influence in connection to a missing boater case...
Coroner IDs missing boater recovered from Black River; driver charged
Franklin will bring flooding to Hispaniola Tuesday and Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking Franklin, Gert, soon-to-be Harold, and another system near Africa
Myrtle Beach ranked fastest-growing place in the U.S.
Officers were called out around 1:25 a.m. to the 1800th block of South Ocean Boulevard.
1 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting

Latest News

Hours-long standoff in Robeson Co. ends with arrest of attempted murder suspect
Report: Myrtle Beach man dropped baby on pavement to ‘toughen’ it up
Franklin may become a hurricane by early next week.
FIRST ALERT: Harold weakening over south Texas, Franklin to bring flooding, mudslides to Hispaniola
A power outage forced a Los Angeles hospital to evacuate its patients late Monday night.
Hundreds of patients evacuated from Los Angeles hospital building that lost power in storm’s wake
A Utah man won a $3 million lottery jackpot on his birthday but didn't find out until a month...
Man wins $3M lottery jackpot on his birthday, doesn’t find out until weeks later