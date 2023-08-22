Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Rihanna welcomes 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, report says

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12,...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rihanna has given birth to her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky.

According to People, the “Diamonds” singer, 35, officially became a mom for the second time with partner A$AP Rocky, 34.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The couple are already parents to a 15-month-old son named RZA.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Rhodes, Quinn, Newcomb and Belmonte
6 teens arrested, charged with assault by a mob after allegedly beating man in a parking lot
Kevon Dorsey is charged with boating under the influence in connection to a missing boater case...
Coroner IDs missing boater recovered from Black River; driver charged
Franklin will bring flooding to Hispaniola Tuesday and Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking Franklin, Gert, soon-to-be Harold, and another system near Africa
Richard Kavin Register, 29, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, public...
Report: Myrtle Beach man dropped baby on pavement to ‘toughen’ it up
Myrtle Beach ranked fastest-growing place in the U.S.

Latest News

Hours-long standoff in Robeson Co. ends with arrest of attempted murder suspect
Report: Myrtle Beach man dropped baby on pavement to ‘toughen’ it up
‘A dream come true’: Conway Fire Department opens first-ever training facility
Myrtle Beach city council discusses new housing development near Coastal Grand Mall
'My heart is truly broken': loved ones mourn loss of Longs native shot, killed at N.C. raceway