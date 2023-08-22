Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Nailed It DIY of Myrtle Beach is hosting a Fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association

By TJ Ross
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Nailed It DIY of Myrtle Beach is hosting a Fundraiser & Basket Raffle to raise Funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

All proceeds from the Evening’s Event will go directly to the MDA.

A local resident, Dante Passeri, has battled muscular dystrophy since he was 7 years old.

After moving to the Myrtle Beach Area from PA, he was shocked and saddened to see that the closest muscular dystrophy clinic is in Charleston.

This fundraiser is an opportunity to change that.

September 1st from 6-10 PM, Nailed It will be having basket raffles, food, Art Bar Project of your choice.

Visit Nailed It D.I.Y. in The Market Common here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Rhodes, Quinn, Newcomb and Belmonte
6 teens arrested, charged with assault by a mob after allegedly beating man in a parking lot
Kevon Dorsey is charged with boating under the influence in connection to a missing boater case...
Coroner IDs missing boater recovered from Black River; driver charged
Franklin will bring flooding to Hispaniola Tuesday and Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking Franklin, Gert, soon-to-be Harold, and another system near Africa
Myrtle Beach ranked fastest-growing place in the U.S.
Officers were called out around 1:25 a.m. to the 1800th block of South Ocean Boulevard.
1 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting

Latest News

World Am
Get ready for the 40th anniversary of the Myrtle Beach World Amateur Tournament
Grand Strand Today
Grand Strand Today - Myrtle Beach Pelicans Pt 2
Grand Strand Today
Grand Strand Today - Myrtle Beach Pelicans Pt 1
The Speakeasy Fundraiser
This Speakeasy Fundraiser is raising awareness to human trafficking in our area