Nailed It DIY of Myrtle Beach is hosting a Fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Nailed It DIY of Myrtle Beach is hosting a Fundraiser & Basket Raffle to raise Funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

All proceeds from the Evening’s Event will go directly to the MDA.

A local resident, Dante Passeri, has battled muscular dystrophy since he was 7 years old.

After moving to the Myrtle Beach Area from PA, he was shocked and saddened to see that the closest muscular dystrophy clinic is in Charleston.

This fundraiser is an opportunity to change that.

September 1st from 6-10 PM, Nailed It will be having basket raffles, food, Art Bar Project of your choice.

Visit Nailed It D.I.Y. in The Market Common here to learn more.

