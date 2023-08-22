Myrtle Beach attracting more young professionals as city ranks fastest growing in U.S.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A U.S. News & World Report put Myrtle Beach in the top spot of fastest growing areas, yes one major challenge city officials said it faces is showcasing that Myrtle Beach is both tourist and local-friendly.

City spokesperson Mark Kruea said the growth in population is why the city is focusing on projects like the Arts and Innovation District which is reviving the downtown area and bringing in new businesses.

RELATED | Myrtle Beach ranked fastest-growing place in the U.S.

Kruea said more tourists are realizing they want to live here full-time instead of just vacationing for a weekend.

“We’re beginning to think about how we can make this more of a regular town. We’ve always been a tourism town, that’s what Myrtle Beach was for the last 90 years. We’d like to be able to do some things in the ‘Market Common field’ that fills that bill,” said Kruea.

However, it’s a mix of retirees, families, and young professionals that are contributing to the Grand Strand’s growth.

20-year-old Michael Roemhildt is a private chef and believes the city is the best place for him to grow in his career.

“There’s a lot of communities around. Looking for catering businesses and private chefs,” he said.

With a goal of meeting both tourism and local needs, the city of Myrtle Beach is focusing on reviving itself through several projects like the Art and Innovation District, bringing in new businesses.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.