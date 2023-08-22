Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach attracting more young professionals as city ranks fastest growing in U.S.

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A U.S. News & World Report put Myrtle Beach in the top spot of fastest growing areas, yes one major challenge city officials said it faces is showcasing that Myrtle Beach is both tourist and local-friendly.

City spokesperson Mark Kruea said the growth in population is why the city is focusing on projects like the Arts and Innovation District which is reviving the downtown area and bringing in new businesses.

RELATED | Myrtle Beach ranked fastest-growing place in the U.S.

Kruea said more tourists are realizing they want to live here full-time instead of just vacationing for a weekend.

“We’re beginning to think about how we can make this more of a regular town. We’ve always been a tourism town, that’s what Myrtle Beach was for the last 90 years. We’d like to be able to do some things in the ‘Market Common field’ that fills that bill,” said Kruea.

However, it’s a mix of retirees, families, and young professionals that are contributing to the Grand Strand’s growth.

20-year-old Michael Roemhildt is a private chef and believes the city is the best place for him to grow in his career.

“There’s a lot of communities around. Looking for catering businesses and private chefs,” he said.

With a goal of meeting both tourism and local needs, the city of Myrtle Beach is focusing on reviving itself through several projects like the Art and Innovation District, bringing in new businesses.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police continue ‘flushing’ Ocean Boulevard
Myrtle Beach ranked fastest-growing place in the U.S.
Kevon Dorsey is charged with boating under the influence in connection to a missing boater case...
Coroner IDs missing boater recovered from Black River; driver charged
A grandfather who attempted to rescue his grandson from drowning has died, according to...
SCDNR searching for missing boater in Georgetown County, driver charged
HCFR: 2 vehicles overturn in Highway 31 crash, 3 hurt

Latest News

Myrtle Beach ranked fastest-growing place in the U.S.
Just in time for the new school year, teachers aren’t the only ones preparing for students to...
‘We’re cultivating students academically’: Grand Strand Boys and Girls Club welcomes new CEO
Coroner IDs boater recovered from Black River
Robeson Co. deputies call on community for answers in death of Horry Co. woman