Hours-long standoff in Robeson Co. ends with arrest of attempted murder suspect

Robeson Co. stand off
Robeson Co. stand off(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An attempted murder suspect has been taken into custody after the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies worked for hours to get him out of his home.

Tuesday afternoon, deputies showed up at a home off of Pine Tree Road in Robeson County to arrest the suspect when he refused to leave the house. Negotiators worked to communicate with him for several hours to no avail. Law enforcement sent gas into the home as a last resort to get the suspect out of the hours but he still refused.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said six hours into the standoff the suspect was found hiding under the house. The suspect has crawled through a hole in the floor of the house to hide.

Wilkins said RCSO will release more details about the incident as they are available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

