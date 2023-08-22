Submit a Tip
Horry County Schools optimistic to see ‘significant improvements’ for statewide bus routing software issues

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - As Horry County students returned to school on Monday, parents raised concerns about issues regarding new bus route tracking software.

Horry County Schools representative Lisa Bourcier said this is something the school district is aware of and working diligently to make sure the problem is addressed.

“Few school years begin without some bus transportation challenges, which typically improve over the first few weeks of school. This year has been no exception,” stated Bourcier.

HCS started utilizing a statewide school bus routing system this year called Tyler Transportation, which the state Board of Education required for all districts.

This software caused issues during the first day of school on Monday including delays, but Bourcier said HCS is confident that significant improvements are coming.

Additionally, Bourcier said with students continuing to register for school, some who need transportation may be added to bus routes which could alter the route of existing routes.

For concerns about the bus routes and stops, Bourcier said to contact the school district’s transportation department.

