Get ready for the 40th anniversary of the Myrtle Beach World Amateur Tournament

By TJ Ross
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Entering its 40th year this year, the “World Am” is the only event of its kind. Boasting 72 holes of net, stroke play with over 3,000 golfers competing on over 50 of Myrtle Beach’s best golf courses.

It isn’t all just about the golf though, the Myrtle Beach World Am provides players with the most unique and rewarding tournament golf experience around!

Learn more here!

