Ger ready for the final home stretch of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans season

By TJ Ross
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Pelicans are in the final stages of their regular season.

You still have time to see them in action and have he best fun possible.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans also proudly announce that they have uncovered a brand new dinosaur, the Pelisaurus Rex.

Check out the new gear and get last minute ticket here!

