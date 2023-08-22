FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Harold forms, watching Franklin & another chance of development

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We now have Tropical Storm Harold in the Gulf of Mexico. This is our eighth named storm of the 2023 hurricane season.

TROPICAL STORM HAROLD

This morning, the center of Tropical Storm Harold was located near latitude 25.8 North, longitude 94.4 West. Harold is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph. This general motion is expected to continue today and tonight, and the system is forecast to move inland over south Texas by midday today. Reports from an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Some additional strengthening is possible before Harold reaches the Texas coast. The minimum central pressure reported by the Hurricane Hunters is 1004 mb. Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect for south Texas ahead of landfall.

RAINFALL: The system is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches, with isolated higher amounts of 7 inches, across South Texas through early Wednesday. Scattered instances of flash flooding will be possible.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area and are possible in the watch area beginning early today.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide. The surge forecast right now is calling for 1-3 FT with the deepest water along the immediate coast.

TROPICAL STORM FRANKLIN

This morning, the center of Tropical Storm Franklin was located near latitude 14.7 North, longitude 70.4 West. Franklin is moving toward the north-northwest near 4 mph. The system should turn northward today, and a generally northward motion is expected on Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Franklin is forecast to reach the southern coast of Hispaniola on Wednesday, traverse the island and move off of the northern coast on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast before Franklin reaches Hispaniola. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb. Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect for the Dominican Republic & Haiti.

RAINFALL: Franklin is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts of 6 inches, across Puerto Rico through the middle of the week. Across portions of Hispaniola, rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated higher amounts up to 15 inches, are expected. Significant and potentially life-threatening flash flooding is possible Tuesday into Wednesday across Hispaniola.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin within the warning area tonight and into Wednesday. and are possible within the watch area beginning Wednesday.

STORM SURGE: A storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above ground level along the immediate coast near and to the east of where the center makes landfall in Hispaniola.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION GERT

This morning, the center of Tropical Depression Gert was located near latitude 17.1 North, longitude 58.4 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph. Gert or its remnants should turn northwestward overnight or tomorrow. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Gert could dissipate at any time. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb.

CHANCES OF DEVELOPMENT

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms located a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands are associated with a tropical wave.

Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form later this week while it moves west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is at 30% over the next two days and 60% over the next week.

Meanwhile, remnants of former Tropical Storm Emily are located over the central tropical Atlantic several hundred miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands with limited associated shower activity. Environmental conditions could become more conducive for re-development of this system late this week or this weekend when the system moves northward over the subtropical central Atlantic. The chance of development is at 20% over the next seven days.

