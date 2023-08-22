FIRST ALERT: Hot & humid before relief arrives Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is the hottest day of the work week & the students will feel it when they get off the buses this afternoon.

TODAY

Temperatures will warm up quickly today with clear skies and plenty of humidity. We will go from the 70s this morning to the lower 90s for the beaches and the upper 90s for inland area. There’s a good chance a few locations west of I-95 hit 100° this afternoon.

Sunshine and hot temperatures for Tuesday! (WMBF)

Add in the increasing humidity and our heat index will climb right back into the dangerous category peaking near or above 105 this afternoon. If you have to be outside today, make sure you take some breaks and drink plenty of water.

Highs will climb into the 90s area wide. (WMBF)

RELIEF ARRIVES MIDWEEK

A weak cold front will pass through the area overnight and into Wednesday morning. In return, a few more clouds and an isolated rain chance will return to the forecast for the overnight hours. We’re talking a light shower for someone. That’s it.

A few passing clouds with an isolated shower tonight as the front passes through the Carolinas. (WMBF)

The bigger story will be the relief the weak cold front brings as cooler & drier air filters into the Carolinas for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will fall into the middle-upper 80s. Inland locations will fall into the upper 80s Wednesday before climbing back into the lower 90s on Thursday.

Highs will climb into the lower 90s for the end of the week, bringing another round of feels like temperatures in the 105-107° range. (WMBF)

As we look toward the weekend, another round of big heat is looking more likely again on Friday and into Saturday as temperatures will likely soar back into the middle 90s. Another round of humidity is likely as well with the heat index returning to 105° and slightly higher in some spots.

Our temperatures will tend to ease up a bit by the end of the weekend, but the increasing humidity will lead to a higher chance of showers and storms at times, mainly Sunday afternoon.

Our next round of rain moves in for the weekend. (WMBF)

