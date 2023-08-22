Driver dies in hospital week after striking a tree in Marlboro County, SCHP says

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died after being involved in a crash along Pea Bridge Road in Marlboro County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Aug. 14 around 5:20 p.m., SCHP said the driver was heading north on Pea Bridge Road near McGuirt Drive when they lost control, veered right off the road, then veered left off the other side of the road and into a tree.

The driver was the sole occupant of the truck and they were taken to the hospital. SCHP confirmed they died from their injuries at the hospital on Monday.

WMBF News has reached out to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office for the identity of the driver.

