‘A dream come true’: Conway Fire Department opens first-ever training facility

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time ever, the Conway Fire Department has its own training facility.

Instead of cutting a ribbon, the fire department and leaders rolled out a fire hose on Tuesday to mark the opening of the new facility, a project that has been 20 years in the making.

“To actually see it come to fruition, it’s very surreal but it’s very exciting. A very proud moment,” said Jason Perzan, the deputy chief of operations for the Conway Fire Department.

This facility, which has two levels, will allow firefighters to simulate fires in both single-family homes and multi-family complexes.

Firefighters will also be able to practice as if the fire is in different locations and rearrange the walls inside of the facility to practice search and rescue techniques

“This is the world to me and what I do,” said Division Chief of Training, Patrick O’Leary.

O’Leary said in order to get this type of training in the past, firefighters would have to go to other departments’ facilities in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach or Horry County.

“It’s a half a day to an all-day event,” O’Leary said. “We have to take those crews out of the city, then they become unavailable and we have to backfill with other crews or other overtime.”

And although the department only had 21 structure fire calls in 2022, the facility still serves a purpose.

“Structure fires have gone down, so it’s even more important now because you’re not getting, necessarily, on-the-job experience,” Perzan said.

For firefighters like Perzan, who has been part of the department since 2001, this moment is all the more special.

“It was always like a vision, so when we were given the green light to finally execute it, it was like a dream come true,” he said.

O’Leary said his goal is to have firefighters training at the facility every day or at least on a weekly basis.

