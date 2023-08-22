Coroner: 14-year-old driver killed in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County Coroner’s Office released the name of the driver killed in a Saturday night crash.

Michael Adrian Welsh, 14, died from his injuries in the crash, according to Coroner Todd Hardee.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the state’s Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 8:10 p.m. on Flat Creek Road near Lumber Road.

Ridgeway said a 2014 Chrysler van was heading north on Flat Creek Road when it went off the roadway to the left and overturned multiple times.

The driver died after being taken to a hospital, Ridgway said.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.